    Bangladesh to get 50,000 tonnes of onions as India lifts export ban to ‘offload huge stocks’

    Bangladesh has long been requesting India to keep supply stable during Ramadan, when prices skyrocket

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 03:57 PM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 03:57 PM

    India has lifted a ban on onion exports to “offload huge stocks” and get a better price in the international market, cheering local farmers.

    The committee of ministers headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday approved the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh on top of 300,000 tonnes to other countries, the local media reported.

    One of the reasons for lifting the ban is said to be huge onion stocks in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Hindustan Times said, citing experts.

    India imposed the ban in December to keep prices under control after drought and bad weather hit production.

    The ban, which was to be effective until Mar 31, sent prices higher in Bangladesh because the country depends partly on supply from India.

    Bangladeshi ministers spoke to their Indian counterparts about the issue on several occasions.

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud raised the issue in meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Gojyal earlier this month.

    Mahmud said he urged Jaihsankar to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh for maintaining price stability, especially during Ramadan.

    He also said he discussed with Goyal India’s export of perishable products to Bangladesh, including 50,000 tonnes of onions and 100,000 tonnes of sugar before Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Mar 11.

