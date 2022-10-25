    বাংলা

    Ryanair's O'Leary on PM Sunak: 'Adults have taken charge again'

    He hoped Sunak's first decision would be to rejoin the EU free trade agreement

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM

    Ryanair's Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday that Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had tough decisions ahead, but added that he was glad "adults have taken charge again".

    "They are getting rid of some of the people who were there, from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss, all the Brexiteer wing of the Tory party - they are crazies," O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Lisbon. He said he hoped Sunak's first decision would be to rejoin the EU free trade agreement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Adidas ends Kanye West partnership over antisemitism, hate speech
    Adidas ends Kanye West partnership
    The German company reacts to a rash of offensive behaviour from the American rapper and designer
    Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency speaks during the 15th Singapore International Energy Week, in Singapore October 25, 2022.
    World is in its 'first truly global energy crisis': Birol
    Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market
    An employee works at a packaging line for chicken vaccine at Ringpu Biotech in Tianjin, China, September 8, 2021.
    China to promote foreign investment in manufacturing
    A 2016 Toyota Prius hybrid is seen at the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 29, 2016.
    Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla
    A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for new designs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher