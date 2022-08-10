Ex-Bangladeshi workers at Malaysian supplier sue Kimberly-Clark, Ansell over alleged labour abuse

Former workers at Malaysian rubber glove maker Brightway Holdings filed a lawsuit in the United States against Kimberly-Clark Corp and Ansell Ltd, accusing them of "knowingly profiting" from the alleged use of forced labour at the supplier, according to the complaint seen by Reuters.

The workers - all Bangladeshi citizens - say Kimberly-Clark and Ansell were aware of the alleged labour abuses through public reports on Brightway and other Malaysian glove makers, and violations found by labour audits, according to the complaint filed late on Tuesday in the United States.

Kimberly-Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular US business hours.

Ansell and Brightway said they did not have an immediate comment.