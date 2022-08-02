Three refuelling stations fined for cheating after motorcyclist’s protest

Authorities have fined three refuelling stations in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur after a protest by a motorcyclist over cheating.

The protester, Md Ishtiak, demonstrated outside Sohrab Service Station throughout Monday, alleging he was given 3 litres of octane although he had ordered and paid for 5 litres.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI found that the nozzle for octane at the refuelling station was working properly.