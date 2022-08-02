    বাংলা

    Three refuelling stations fined for cheating after motorcyclist’s protest

    A motorcyclist alleged he was given 3 litres of octane although he ordered and paid for 5 litres

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 August 2022, 05:26 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 05:26 PM

    Authorities have fined three refuelling stations in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur after a protest by a motorcyclist over cheating.

    The protester, Md Ishtiak, demonstrated outside Sohrab Service Station throughout Monday, alleging he was given 3 litres of octane although he had ordered and paid for 5 litres.

    On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI found that the nozzle for octane at the refuelling station was working properly.

    Claiming that it was a routine operation, BSTI Deputy Director Reazul Haque said the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, not BSTI, would look into Ishtiak’s allegations of cheating.

    BSTI Executive Magistrate Mohammad Hasib Sarker, however, fined Sohrab Service Station Tk 200,000 after two nozzles were found faulty.

    Its Manager Belayet Hossain said the two nozzles were releasing “slightly less” oil than the orders. “This much oil sometimes is stuck in a drum’s inner surface.”

    Khaleque Service Station was fined Tk 300,000 for similar faults in three of its nozzles. Customers were getting 31 millilitre less oil per litre through one of these nozzles.

    Rahman Service Station was fined Tk 100,000 for one faulty nozzle.

    Magistrate Hasib said they locked the nozzles and the refuelling stations would not be able to unlock those without fresh calibration by the BSTI.

    RELATED STORIES
    China bans 35 Taiwanese food exporters in warning ahead of Pelosi visit
    China bans Taiwanese food exporters
    Among the 107 entries under the category of biscuits, pastries and bread, 35 have had been listed under ‘import suspension’
    India's Zomato on track for best day after strong quarter
    India's Zomato on track for best day
    The shares of the Indian food delivery firm jump more than 18% on Tuesday, a day after the company recorded more orders and narrowed its losses in the Jun quarter
    Oil prices slip as weak manufacturing data stokes recession fears
    Oil prices slip
    Factories are squeezed by higher prices, weak customer demand
    Revlon gets court approval for $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan
    Revlon gets court approval for $1.4bn bankruptcy loan
    The permission is received over an objection by junior creditors who argues that its onerous terms can block their chance to recover

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher