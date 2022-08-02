Three refuelling stations fined for cheating after motorcyclist’s protest

Authorities have fined three refuelling stations in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur after a protest by a motorcyclist over cheating.
The protester, Md Ishtiak, demonstrated outside Sohrab Service Station throughout Monday, alleging he was given 3 litres of octane although he had ordered and paid for 5 litres.
On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI found that the nozzle for octane at the refuelling station was working properly.
Claiming that it was a routine operation, BSTI Deputy Director Reazul Haque said the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, not BSTI, would look into Ishtiak’s allegations of cheating.
BSTI Executive Magistrate Mohammad Hasib Sarker, however, fined Sohrab Service Station Tk 200,000 after two nozzles were found faulty.
Its Manager Belayet Hossain said the two nozzles were releasing “slightly less” oil than the orders. “This much oil sometimes is stuck in a drum’s inner surface.”
Khaleque Service Station was fined Tk 300,000 for similar faults in three of its nozzles. Customers were getting 31 millilitre less oil per litre through one of these nozzles.
Rahman Service Station was fined Tk 100,000 for one faulty nozzle.
Magistrate Hasib said they locked the nozzles and the refuelling stations would not be able to unlock those without fresh calibration by the BSTI.