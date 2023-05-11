Disney shares slip as streaming losses narrow but some subscribers leave

Walt Disney Co reduced streaming losses by $400 million from the prior quarter but also shed subscribers, the company reported on Wednesday as quarterly earnings landed in line with Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Disney fell 4.4% in after-hours trading.

A price increase and reduced marketing expenses helped improve the performance of Disney's streaming unit from January through March. The division ended the quarter with an operating loss of $659 million, compared with $1.1 billion in the prior quarter.

At the same time, total subscribers to the flagship Disney+ service dropped by 4 million to 157.8 million.

Most of the defections came from the Disney+ Hotstar offering in India after it lost streaming rights to Indian Premier League cricket matches. Disney also shed 300,000 customers in the United States and Canada, where it raised prices last December.

Analysts had expected Disney would add more than 1 million customers in the quarter, Insider Intelligence analyst Paul Verna said.