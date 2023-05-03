    বাংলা

    UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis: SEC filing

    UBS in February had concluded that buying its stricken competitor Credit Suisse was not desirable, but that further analysis was needed, an SEC filing shows

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 08:45 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 08:45 AM

    UBS in February had concluded that buying its stricken competitor Credit Suisse was not desirable, but that further analysis was needed, an SEC filing showed on Wednesday.

    UBS had been assessing the possible impact of a transaction with Credit Suisse since December, the filing showed.

    In March UBS agreed to takeover its struggling rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.37 billion) and said it would assume up to 5 billion ($5.61 billion) in losses, as part of a deal hastily arranged by Swiss authorities.

    The Swiss authorities and UBS Group AG have been racing to close the takeover as soon as possible in an effort to retain the lender's clients and employees, Reuters has reported.

    Last month, UBS secured temporary approval from European Union antitrust regulators, but still needs to seek clearance under EU merger rules, while the US Federal Reserve approved the UBS Group's acquisition of Credit Suisse's US subsidiaries.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows the logo of Credit Suisse on a building near the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, Apr 4, 2023.
    Credit Suisse saw $68b in first-quarter outflows
    The outflows are continuing even in the wake of the 167-year-old institution's state-engineered rescue by UBS, the bank says
    The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, Mar 20, 2023.
    Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS
    Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger reported that the bank could cut about 11,000 jobs in Switzerland
    Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, Mar 20, 2023.
    UBS first-quarter profit halves as costs of old debt mount
    The bank reports a 52% slide in quarterly profit, having set aside a further $665 million to cover the costs of the US residential mortgage-backed securities
    A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
    UBS, Credit Suisse shares drop as prosecutor investigates takeover
    UBS and Credit Suisse were each set for their biggest daily decline in 10 days

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury