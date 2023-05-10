    বাংলা

    India to reopen process for $10bn in chip incentives

    India announced the incentives to help make the country a key player in the global chip supply chain

    Reuters
    Published : 10 May 2023, 04:44 AM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 04:44 AM

    India plans to reopen the application process for $10 billion in incentives and assistance to encourage chip manufacturing, as previously announced projects are taking too long, Bloomberg News said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    India is keeping the process open-ended, doing away with a previous 45-day requirement to submit applications, the report said.

    The South Asian country now plans to allow companies to apply again and is set to accept applications until its budgeted $10 billion in incentives is exhausted, the report said.

    The previously announced short window for applications led to just a few applicants for the scheme, including a partnership between Vedanta Resources Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn , and a consortium that includes Tower Semiconductor Ltd, Bloomberg said.

    Last September, Vedanta and Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, signed a pact with the western Indian state of Gujarat to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants.

