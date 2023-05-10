India to reopen process for $10bn in chip incentives

India plans to reopen the application process for $10 billion in incentives and assistance to encourage chip manufacturing, as previously announced projects are taking too long, Bloomberg News said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

India is keeping the process open-ended, doing away with a previous 45-day requirement to submit applications, the report said.

The South Asian country now plans to allow companies to apply again and is set to accept applications until its budgeted $10 billion in incentives is exhausted, the report said.