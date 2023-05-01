National Bank, once a high-flier in Bangladesh’s financial system, bleeds Tk 32bn

National Bank Limited, or NBL, has suffered losses worth over Tk 32 billion in 2022 on a slump in earnings together with mounting bad debts.

It reported Tk 10.13 loss per share, thus failing to announce any dividend for the investors for the second consecutive year after Tk 0.12 profit per share in 2021, according to a summary of its financial statement published on Sunday.

Analysts interviewed by http://bdnews24.com said they did not remember when was the last time a bank reported such huge losses.

Listed on the market in 1984, NBL was once considered as a strong force in Bangladesh’s financial system.