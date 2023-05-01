National Bank, once a high-flier in Bangladesh’s financial system, bleeds Tk 32bn

National Bank Limited, or NBL, has suffered losses worth over Tk 32 billion in 2022 on a slump in earnings together with mounting bad debts.
It reported Tk 10.13 loss per share, thus failing to announce any dividend for the investors for the second consecutive year after Tk 0.12 profit per share in 2021, according to a summary of its financial statement published on Sunday.
Analysts interviewed by http://bdnews24.com said they did not remember when was the last time a bank reported such huge losses.
Listed on the market in 1984, NBL was once considered as a strong force in Bangladesh’s financial system.
It reported Tk 15.55 earnings per share with a Tk 6.86 billion net profit in 2010. The bank submitted nearly Tk 5 billion in taxes that year.
Its income gradually fell.
According to its financial report until September 2022, the loans disbursed by the bank totalled Tk 418.37 billion. Its defaulted loans amounted to Tk 113.35 billion, or nearly 27.5 percent of the total loans.
It counted Tk 3.86 billion in losses in the first three quarters of 2022. The bank had a negative earning per share of Tk 1.2 at the time.
But the losses mounted in the last quarter. The bank said interest waivers, an increase in bad debts and a fall in earnings from interests led to the losses. It did not explain how much of the interest was waived and why.
It reported a negative cash flow per share of Tk 17.21 in 2022. In the previous year, the bank had Tk 2.11 cash flow per share.
The bank cited inflationary pressure and large withdrawals as the reasons behind the fall in cash flow.
Managing Director Md Mehmood Husain and Company Secretary Kaiser Rashid did not receive phone calls for comments.
Mehmood had sought to resign in January, but the bank’s board of directors, controlled by the Sikder family, did not accept it. Monowara Sikder is the chairman of the board while MP Parvin Haque Sikder is the chairperson of the executive committee.
No managing director of the bank was able to complete their term in the past decade. In 2021, the post was vacant for over three months.
http://bdnews24.com talked to its former deputy managing director ASM Bulbul, who had been acting MD of the bank for some time. The board had wanted to appoint him as MD, but the Bangladesh Bank did not approve the appointment.
Bulbul thinks the tough situation the bank finds itself in will pass. “It might not have suffered such a huge loss had it been more careful in debt management in the beginning of the year.”
He also believes the bank has the financial strength to turn around within two years. “It needs to take the right steps .”
The NBL had made headlines in May 2022 when the central bank had ordered it to completely stop disbursing loans amid scams.
The ban was lifted in December, but weeks later, in January 2023, the central bank put new restrictions. It was not allowed to disburse loans of Tk 100 million or over without the permission of the Bangladesh Bank.
It was also barred from disbursing any loans for projects, imports or against export orders.