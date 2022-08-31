Nagad greenlighted to apply for financial institution status

The Bangladesh Bank has given Nagad the go-ahead to apply to become a non-bank financial institution, or NBFI, through a Letter of Intent.

The decision came at a meeting of the Bangladesh Bank board of directors on Tuesday.

Central bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam later said the mobile financial service provider will now be given “conditions” that it must fulfill to become an NBFI.

Nagad applied to the national bank as Nagad Finance PLC to proceed as an NBFI. The company website lacks information on ownership, but it claims to be a “digital transaction service” of the Bangladesh Post Office.

Although the company claims to carry out MFS under the Bangladesh Post Office, conflicts persist between the Post Office and Nagad over ownership and profits.