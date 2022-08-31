    বাংলা

    Nagad greenlighted to apply for financial institution status

    The mobile financial service provider will now be given “conditions” that it must fulfill to become an NBFI, says central bank spokesperson

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 August 2022, 08:34 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2022, 08:34 PM

    The Bangladesh Bank has given Nagad the go-ahead to apply to become a non-bank financial institution, or NBFI, through a Letter of Intent.

    The decision came at a meeting of the Bangladesh Bank board of directors on Tuesday.

    Central bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam later said the mobile financial service provider will now be given “conditions” that it must fulfill to become an NBFI.

    Nagad applied to the national bank as Nagad Finance PLC to proceed as an NBFI. The company website lacks information on ownership, but it claims to be a “digital transaction service” of the Bangladesh Post Office.

    Although the company claims to carry out MFS under the Bangladesh Post Office, conflicts persist between the Post Office and Nagad over ownership and profits.

    Companies are required to get approval from the Bangladesh Bank to provide MFS. The central bank supervises MFS through the banks.

    In that case, a bank can open up a subsidiary company taking singular or a maximum of 51 percent shares ownership. The subsidiary company can conduct MFS.

    Nagad initially did not get approval from the Bangladesh Bank and later received provisional authorisation to operate as an MFS entity following government intervention. But it is yet to receive final approval from the Bangladesh Bank to operate as an MFS.

    The central bank, too, changed its MFS policy to authorise Nagad to operate under the Bangladesh Post Office.

    According to the revised policy, an MFS company, be it an enterprise of government organisation or non-bank financial institution, can be formed provided that Bangladesh Bank greenlighted them.

    The latest move is expected to trigger debates over the nature of Nagad’s ownership between the Bangladesh Post Office, Bangladesh Bank, the finance ministry and other government entities.

