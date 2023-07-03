UK banks asked by lawmakers if they're 'exploiting' savers with low rates

British banks faced fresh criticism on Monday for the savings rates they offer to cash-strapped customers, in the latest intervention by parliament's influential Treasury Select Committee.

The committee said it had written to the country's "Big Four" banks - Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest - asking if they believed their savings rates provided "fair value" and if customer inertia, or reluctance to change accounts, was being exploited.

"With interest rates on the rise and our constituents feeling squeezed by rising prices, it is only right that the UK's biggest banks step up their measly easy-access savings rates," Harriett Baldwin, chair of the committee, said in a statement. "The time for action is now."

British banks have come under pressure from lawmakers and consumer campaigners for not passing on the extent of higher Bank of England rates to savings customers.

The Treasury committee had on June 8 criticised easy-access savings rates of between 0.7 percent and 1.35 percent at a time when the central bank had raised the base rate to 4.5 percent. The base rate was raised to 5.0 percent on June 22, the highest since 2008.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt also said last week banks were too slow to pass on increases in central bank rates to savers and that the problem needed to be resolved.

Baldwin added she believed banks were failing in their "social duty" to encourage customers to save.

HSBC said it had increased its savings rates more than a dozen times since the start of 2022, while Barclays said it regularly reviewed saving product rates.

NatWest declined to comment, while Lloyds did not respond to a request for comment.