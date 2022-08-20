China’s duty-free access is a boon for exports from Bangladesh: envoy

The zero-tariff treatment for the additional Bangladeshi goods and services was announced during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Dhaka in the first week of August.

But it was unclear at the time whether garment products, the largest exporting item of Bangladesh, had been added to the tax-free list.

Mango, jackfruit, guava, honey, beef and all kinds of garment products from Bangladesh are listed as duty-free products as part of the trade benefits, according to Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming.

And, garment products account for more than 60 percent of Bangladesh’s exports to China, he said in an interview with bdnews24.com.

Bangladesh is now the second-largest exporter of clothes in the world after China and the garment industry constituted almost 82 percent of exports in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The country exported $52 billion of goods in the year, with garment shipments accounting for $42.61 billion.

Jiming said 97 percent of goods originating from Bangladesh have been enjoying duty-free access to the Chinese market since July 2020, which showed a “positive effect” on exports. The benefits will now apply to 98 percent of Bangladeshi goods.

Bangladesh’s exports to China exceeded $1 billion for the first time in 2021, registering a year-on-year growth rate of 30.9 percent, according to China Customs data.

Besides garments and fruits, several kinds of basic leather products were added to the new tax-free list, a development which State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam welcomed as “good news” for Bangladesh.