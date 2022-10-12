Gas supply crunch stifles Bangladesh apparel industry

Fatullah Dyeing and Calendering Mills was once abuzz with activity round the clock but it now remains operational only eight to nine hours a day and its production more than halved in September due to a gas crisis.

Its owner Fazlee Shamim Ehsan fears losing the confidence of foreign buyers for the delay in delivering goods. He said the factory now gets gas at a rate of 1.5-2 pounds per second where it was supposed to be 15 PSI. “The highest was 3 PSI in the last week. We’ve failed to make shipments on time.”

Shamim said the factory saw 60 percent less production last month. “Our relationship with foreign customers has deteriorated.”

The gas crisis has taken the pace off of production in Gazipur industrial zone as well.