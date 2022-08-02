India's Zomato on track for best day after strong quarter

The Gurugram-based company, which operates in more than 1,000 towns and cities in India, posted a quarterly loss of 1.86 billion rupees ($23.67 million) on Monday, compared with a loss of 3.56 billion rupees last year.

Revenue from operations, which mostly comes from its mainstay food delivery and related fees it charges restaurants for using its platform, rose 67% to 14.14 billion rupees in the three-month period ended June 30.

Gross order value - or the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform - rose 41.6%, and the company said its adjusted EBITDA for the food delivery unit broke-even for the quarter.