    বাংলা

    India's Zomato on track for best day after strong quarter

    The shares of the Indian food delivery firm jump more than 18% on Tuesday, a day after the company recorded more orders and narrowed its losses in the Jun quarter

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 07:11 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 07:11 AM

    Shares of Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd jumped more than 18% on Tuesday and were set for their best session, a day after the Ant Group-backed company 688688.SS recorded more orders and narrowed its losses in the June quarter.

    The Gurugram-based company, which operates in more than 1,000 towns and cities in India, posted a quarterly loss of 1.86 billion rupees ($23.67 million) on Monday, compared with a loss of 3.56 billion rupees last year.

    Revenue from operations, which mostly comes from its mainstay food delivery and related fees it charges restaurants for using its platform, rose 67% to 14.14 billion rupees in the three-month period ended June 30.

    Gross order value - or the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform - rose 41.6%, and the company said its adjusted EBITDA for the food delivery unit broke-even for the quarter.

    "We like Zomato for its long runway for growth, steady market share gains, and fast pivot to profitability, despite challenges – slower growth than in the last two years and heavy investments in Quick Commerce, where profitability is not in sight in the near term," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

    The brokerage resumed coverage of the stock with an "overweight" rating and price target of 80 rupees.

    The stock, which lost nearly 60% from its debut price a year ago, was last up 16.5% at 54 rupees, bouncing from record lows seen last week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Oil prices slip as weak manufacturing data stokes recession fears
    Oil prices slip
    Factories are squeezed by higher prices, weak customer demand
    Revlon gets court approval for $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan
    Revlon gets court approval for $1.4bn bankruptcy loan
    The permission is received over an objection by junior creditors who argues that its onerous terms can block their chance to recover
    Oil outshines stocks and dollar in 2022
    Oil outshines stocks, dollar in 2022
    The US dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, is up about 10% so far this year, data shows
    India's factory growth hits 8-month high as easing price pressures lift demand
    India's factory growth hits 8-month high
    The growth was driven by new orders and output as demand continued to improve on the back of easing price pressures, a private survey showed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher