    বাংলা

    Russia hopes to raise fish, seafood exports to China after Japan ban

    China banned Japanese seafood over 'risk of radioactive contamination', giving Russia - one of the biggest marine product suppliers to China - an opening

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2023, 08:17 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2023, 08:17 AM

    Russia hopes to increase its marine product exports to China in the wake of China's ban on Japanese seafood imports after the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

    Russia is one of the biggest marine product suppliers to China, with 894 Russian companies allowed to export seafood, Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian food safety watchdog, said in July.

    In a statement late on Friday, Rosselkhoznadzor said it was seeking to increase the number of exporters.

    "The Chinese market in general is promising for Russian fish products. We hope to increase the number of certified Russian companies and ships, the volume of products and its range," the Rosselkhoznadzor statement said.

    To aid that effort, Rosselkhoznadzor plans to continue dialogue with China on seafood safety issues and finish negotiations with China on regulations for Russian marine products supply to the country, the statement said.

    China has already banned some food imports from Japan but Thursday's total ban was prompted by concerns about the "risk of radioactive contamination" after it started releasing the treated water.

    China was the destination for over a half of Russian aquatic products exports between January and August, the statement said without providing figures, dominated by pollock, herring, flounder, sardine, cod and crab.

    Russia exported 2.3 million metric tons of marine products last year worth about $6.1 billion, around a half of its overall catch, with China, South Korea and Japan being biggest importers, according to Russia's fisheries agency.

    Japan said criticism from Russia and China was unsupported by scientific evidence and pollution levels in the water will be below those considered safe for drinking under World Health Organization standards.

    Still, Rosselkhoznadzor said it has tightened the screening of Japan seafood imports though the volumes are insignificant.

    The regulator also said the direction of currents in the Russian Far East, where about 70% of Russia's seafood is caught, "would prevent contamination" of marine products caught by Russian ships.

    It has also tightened the radiological control of seafood caught in Russian waters which are relatively close to Fukushima and would test selected samples for radiation levels, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing Rosselkhoznadzor's Pacific office.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a destroyed Ukrainian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Aug 25, 2023.
    Ukraine will speed up advance on southern front: commander
    The country launched a counteroffensive in June, but Russian defence lines reinforced by minefields have slowed their southward advance towards the Sea of Azov
    A fisherman works at Matsukawaura fishing port in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan August 24, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    In China, Fukushima discharge met with bans, panic buying and wariness
    Chinese consumers stayed away from seafood stalls and panic-bought salt after Japan released treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean last Thursday, although Japan claims China's concerns have ...
    A vendor processes surf clams at a fish and seafood stall, at a seafood market in Beijing, China Aug 24, 2023.
    China's ban on Japanese seafood has more political than economic heft
    With Japan's total exports, dominated by cars and machinery, standing at close to 100 trillion yen, impact from China's move is negligible
    Russian IL-38 information-gathering aircraft flies between the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, in this photo taken by Japan Air Self-Defense Force Aug 18, 2023 and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan.
    Japan scrambles jets amid Russian, Chinese naval patrol in Pacific
    Russian and Chinese ships are jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean and holding naval exercises in the East China Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps