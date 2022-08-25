Bangladesh weighs alternative transactions to import commodities from Russia

According to the system, European energy companies created two accounts at Gazprombank, a private-owned Russian bank, which is allowing Europe to say it is technically paying for natural gas in euros, while Russia can say it is receiving payment in rubles.

The sanctions on Russia had a butterfly effect on the global economy, as the cost of living has shot up considerably in many nations, including Bangladesh, as prices of food and other household necessities have skyrocketed in the last few months.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics reported that for the consecutive months of June and July, the inflation rate remained close to 7.5 percent.

While speaking to journalists after the meeting, Munshi, however, assured consumers that since there is no ban on the import of grains from Russia, Dhaka is not anticipating a food crisis in the foreseeable future.

“We discussed the current situation of grain stocks and how to make payments for grains to be imported from Russia. Grain and food items are not listed as commodities under the sanctions list, so importing those should not be a problem,” he said.

The commerce minister, however, confirmed that gasoline imports from Russia was not on the meeting’s agenda.

Recent media reports suggested that Russian state-owned Rosneft has offered to sell Bangladesh finished oil, at “a reasonable price”.

Bangladesh, with its current capacity, cannot refine Moscow's crude oil.

Russia, which generates most of its revenue from selling oil and gas, is selling crude oil to China and India at a 35 percent discount from regular prices.