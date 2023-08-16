India fuel sales slow due to monsoon rains

State retailers sold 1.19 million metric tons of gasoline in the first half of August, down 5.2% from the same period in July and by 8% from a year earlier, the data showed. Gasoline, also called petrol, is primarily used in passenger vehicles.

Sale of diesel, mainly used by trucks and other commercial vehicles, dipped by 9.5% from the previous month and 5.7% from a year ago to about 2.68 million tons in the first half of August, the data showed.

Monsoon rains also hit demand from the agriculture sector as farmers use gasoil-fired generators for irrigation. Diesel sales of state fuel retailers were also affected due to marginally lower prices of the fuel at outlets of private refiners.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.