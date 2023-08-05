Amazon soars on 'game-changing' quarter, iPhone slump drags Apple

Online retail giant Amazon's shares closed at a near one-year high and added more than $109 billion to its market value.

Apple, the world's most valuable firm, fell to a more than one-month low and lost around $144 billion in value as of Friday's close.

The better-than-expected performance of Amazon's cloud business in the second quarter also lifted other members of the coveted trillion-dollar club, with Microsoft and Alphabet both rising more than 2%.

Wall Street analysts said Amazon's estimate-beating quarterly profit and sales showed that both its key businesses can grow together after two years of "unpleasant surprises".

"The second quarter is a game-changing quarter for Amazon; we would call it an-all clear moment," said SVB MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Morton.

"Retail and AWS (Amazon Web Services) are working together. No more handwringing on retail losses or AWS optimization, but rather 'how high can retail margins go' and 'when can we see the benefit of artificial intelligence at AWS?'"