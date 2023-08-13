Big tech losses sink Nasdaq, S&P as US Treasury yields rise

The US government reported that the producer price index (PPI) climbed 0.8% in the 12 months leading to July, up from a 0.2% rise in the previous month, as costs of services increased. Economists polled by Refinitiv had expected a 0.7% gain.

Though traders broadly expect the Federal Reserve to refrain from tightening credit conditions for the rest of the year, bets for no rate hike in September slipped to 88.5% from 90% before the data landed.

"We've seen some material news and data in recent days but the market has chosen to trade sideways, which tells us that the market had priced in everything and has not been pleasantly or unpleasantly surprised," said Jason Betz, private wealth advisor at Ameriprise Financial.

Yield on the two-year US Treasury note, which moves in line with near-term interest rate expectations, climbed to 4.88%.

This move weighed on big tech names, as high interest rates could slow the economy and dent the ability of these firms to achieve the growth projections which have pushed them to premium valuations. Higher rates can also make interest-bearing bonds an attractive alternative to stocks for some risk-averse investors.

Tesla, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft closed down between 0.6% and 1.3%.

A 3.6% fall in Nvidia weighed on the semiconductor index which was 2.3% lower. It was the fourth straight decline and its eighth loss in nine sessions for the semis index, and its 5% weekly decline was its worst performance since early April.