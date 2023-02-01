Indian market regulator examining Adani share rout, source says

SEBI is undertaking a full-scale examination of the fall in shares, the source said, declining to be identified as the matter is confidential.

The share plunge was sparked by a report by Hindenburg Research last week which alleged improper use by the Adani Group of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. It also raised concerns about high debt and the valuations of the seven listed Adani companies.

The group has denied the allegations, saying the short-seller's narrative of stock manipulation has "no basis" and stems from an ignorance of Indian law. It has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures, it added.

The source told Reuters the Indian market regulator is also looking into any possible price manipulation of Adani group stocks, as well as examining possible irregularities in the $2.5 billion share sale of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, which concluded on Tuesday.

While the share offering's book building process was covered only 3% on Monday, it was fully subscribed on Tuesday. As foreign institutional investors and corporate funds flooded in, the group managed to secure investments even though Adani Enterprises traded below the share sale's offer price.