Cheating Kalyanpur refuelling station penalised, protester compensated

Authorities have fined Sohrab Service Station in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur Tk 100,000 for deceiving a customer whose protests drew public attention.
The customer, motorcyclist Sheikh Ishtiak Ahmed, received 25 percent of the fines as compensation after the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection heard his complaint on Thursday.
It was proved the refuelling station breached some sections of the Consumers’ Rights Protection Act that involve not selling or delivering properly any goods or service promised, and deceiving in measurement, said AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general at the DNCRP.
He said Sohrab Service Station admitted to the misdeed, claiming it was a mistake.
The directorate often faces criticism for its failure to act timely. Shafiquzzaman said they have written to the government to increase its manpower to 450. “It has become difficult for us to continue our work with only 217 people.”
Ishtiak, a banker, protested outside the refuelling station throughout Monday, alleging he was given 3 litres of octane but handed a bill for 5 litres.