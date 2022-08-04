    বাংলা

    Cheating Kalyanpur refuelling station penalised, protester compensated

    Protester, who got less oil than what he was asked to pay for, receives compensation

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 August 2022, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 01:48 PM

    Authorities have fined Sohrab Service Station in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur Tk 100,000 for deceiving a customer whose protests drew public attention.

    The customer, motorcyclist Sheikh Ishtiak Ahmed, received 25 percent of the fines as compensation after the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection heard his complaint on Thursday.

    It was proved the refuelling station breached some sections of the Consumers’ Rights Protection Act that involve not selling or delivering properly any goods or service promised, and deceiving in measurement, said AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general at the DNCRP.

    He said Sohrab Service Station admitted to the misdeed, claiming it was a mistake.

    The directorate often faces criticism for its failure to act timely. Shafiquzzaman said they have written to the government to increase its manpower to 450. “It has become difficult for us to continue our work with only 217 people.”

    Ishtiak, a banker, protested outside the refuelling station throughout Monday, alleging he was given 3 litres of octane but handed a bill for 5 litres.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Bank instructs BSEC to calculate bank exposure limit on a cost basis
    Stock market exposure on cost basis: BB
    The decision will take effect immediately, Bangladesh Bank says
    Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers walk out over pay, UK union says
    Amazon warehouse workers walk out over pay in UK
    The protest is the latest sign of labour force discontent as the rising cost-of-living sparks strikes across sectors
    Toyota Q1 profit slides 42%, falls far short of estimates
    Toyota’s Q1 profit slides 42%
    The drop in operating profit was worse than expected as production was curbed by COVID restrictions on Chinese factories and a semiconductor shortage
    Firefighters tackle blaze at retailer Ozon's warehouse near Moscow
    Ozon's warehouse near Moscow catches fire
    Russia's RIA news agency cites emergency services as saying that eleven people have been reported injured in the fire

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher