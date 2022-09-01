Man dies, 20 hurt as BNP, police clash in Narayanganj

A man has died and at least 20 others were injured in clashes between BNP supporters and the police in Narayanganj.

The violence stemmed from a rally to mark the BNP's founding anniversary on Thursday. Party leaders and activists gathered at the city's Railgate No. 2 area around 11 am, but were blocked by police when they tried to lead a procession.

A scuffle ensued, with the two sides taking turns charging at one another until 12 pm. BNP men pelted police personnel with brickbats, while law enforcers fired tear gas shells to disperse the activists.