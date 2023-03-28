Eight Bangladeshis among 22 pilgrims dead in Saudi bus crash

Eight of the 22 Umrah pilgrims who died in a fiery bus crash in Saudi Arabia were Bangladeshi, according to the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah.
A total of 47 passengers were on the bus, of which 35 were from Bangladesh, an official at the consulate said on Tuesday.
The consulate confirmed the death of eight Bangladeshi passengers and were working to know the condition of the others, he added.
The bus hit a bridge, overturned, and burst into flames, leaving many injured as the vehicle's brakes failed in the southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen on Monday.
Aired footage showed the charred remains of the bus after the fiery crash.
The crash occurred during the first week of the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan when many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends after breaking their fast.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said 18 of the Bangladeshi nationals who were injured in the accident were receiving treatment at hospitals.
The ministry gave phone numbers of officials at the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah and urged the relatives of the victims to contact them.
The numbers are tel:+966538643532 (First Secretary of Labour Md Arifuzzaman) and tel:+966553026814 (Counsellor of Labour Kazi Emdad).