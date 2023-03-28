Eight Bangladeshis among 22 pilgrims dead in Saudi bus crash

Eight of the 22 Umrah pilgrims who died in a fiery bus crash in Saudi Arabia were Bangladeshi, according to the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah.

A total of 47 passengers were on the bus, of which 35 were from Bangladesh, an official at the consulate said on Tuesday.

The consulate confirmed the death of eight Bangladeshi passengers and were working to know the condition of the others, he added.