Man dies in head-on collision between autorickshaw, pickup van in Feni

An autorickshaw driver has died after a pick-up van ploughed into his vehicle from the opposite direction in Feni’s Parshuram Upazila.

The accident occurred in Parshuram's Solia neighbourhood around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Md Saiful Islam, chief of Parshuram Model Police Station.

The autorickshaw driver was identified as Tajul Islam, 27, a native of Noroniya village in Parshuram.