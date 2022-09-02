    বাংলা

    Man dies in head-on collision between autorickshaw, pickup van in Feni

    The accident that occurred in Feni's Parshuram Upazila left an autorickshaw driver dead and four others injured, according to the police

    Feni Correspondent
    Published : 2 Sept 2022, 04:42 AM
    Updated : 2 Sept 2022, 04:42 AM

    An autorickshaw driver has died after a pick-up van ploughed into his vehicle from the opposite direction in Feni’s Parshuram Upazila.

    The accident occurred in Parshuram's Solia neighbourhood around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Md Saiful Islam, chief of Parshuram Model Police Station.

    The autorickshaw driver was identified as Tajul Islam, 27, a native of Noroniya village in Parshuram.

    Four others were also injured in the incident. They were all residents of Noroniya, but police could not provide any further details about their identities.

    Citing witnesses, Saiful said that four people were returning from Parshuram Bazar on the autorickshaw after attending a wedding reception. A speeding pick-up van later collided head-on with the vehicle, wrecking the three-wheeler.

    Five people, including the driver, were injured in the crash.

    Locals rushed the victims to the Upazila Health Complex after rescuing them from the scene. They were later transferred to Feni General Hospital when their condition deteriorated.

    “Autorickshaw driver Tajul died before he was brought to the hospital. Two others have been moved to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, while the others are still receiving treatment at Feni General Hospital,” said Shahed Mahmud Saadi, a physician at the hospital.

    Taijul's body has been sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsy, according to Saiful. Police recovered the damaged autorickshaw, but the pick-up van driver fled with the vehicle. A case will be filed on the incident.

