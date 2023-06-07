Bangladesh’s food reserve is at 1.63m tonnes, Hasina says

Opposition Chief Whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga asked her about duty-free quota-free access to India’s market.



Hasina said Bangladesh will not enjoy the facility after its graduation to a developing nation in 2026, which she said may have a negative impact on exports to India.



“Considering this matter, the government has taken initiatives to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with India. It is still at the stage of negotiations,” she said.



The agreement is expected to boost Bangladesh’s exports to India by 190 percent and help the GDP grow by 1.72 percent.



Responding to Momotaz Begom’s question, Hasina said 12 million Bagladeshi expatriates are currently working in 174 countries.