Bangladesh’s food reserve is at 1.63m tonnes, Hasina says

Bangladesh has around 1.63 million tonnes of grains in its stock, Sheikh Hasina has said, citing data collected two weeks ago.
The grains include nearly 1.23 million tonnes of rice, around 400,000 tonnes of wheat and 9,000 tonnes of paddy, the prime minister said in parliament on Wednesday.
The government set a target to collect 400,000 tonnes of paddy and 1.25 million tonnes of rice in the ongoing Boro season with an aim to raise the rice stock by 1.51 million tonnes, she said in reply to a question from Kazim Uddin Ahmed.
The wheat collection target is 100,000 tonnes in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
To ensure food security, Bangladesh imported 634,000 tonnes of rice and 6.8 tonnes of wheat until May 23 this fiscal year, Hasina said.
In reply to a question by Ali Azam, the prime minister said Bangladesh strengthened geological and seismic surveys and found six new gas fields after the Awami League returned to power in 2009.
“Out of the gas wells drilled in Bangladesh, one-fifth was done during the Awami League government’s ongoing stint in power.”
Bangladesh has a reserve of 28.76 trillion cubic feet of gas, including the recently discovered field in Bhola’s Ilisha, according to Hasina.
Opposition Chief Whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga asked her about duty-free quota-free access to India’s market.
Hasina said Bangladesh will not enjoy the facility after its graduation to a developing nation in 2026, which she said may have a negative impact on exports to India.
“Considering this matter, the government has taken initiatives to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with India. It is still at the stage of negotiations,” she said.
The agreement is expected to boost Bangladesh’s exports to India by 190 percent and help the GDP grow by 1.72 percent.
Responding to Momotaz Begom’s question, Hasina said 12 million Bagladeshi expatriates are currently working in 174 countries.