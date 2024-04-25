Say 'no' to wars, says Prime Minister Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged everyone to stand against all forms of aggression and atrocities and say ‘no’ to wars.

"We must speak out against all forms of aggression and atrocities, and say 'no' to wars. Bangladesh stands behind the UN secretary general's 'New Agenda for Peace'," she said.

The prime minister made the call as she spoke at the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) at the ESCAP Hall in the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Thailand, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Hasina drew attention to the offensive in Gaza, saying casualties, particularly women and children, were piling up and there was a possibility to restore peace through discussion.

"War is going on and genocide is going in Palestine. It must be stopped. War can't bring any solution," she said.

In this context, the prime minister mentioned the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord signed by Bangladesh under her administration in 1997, which minimised armed conflict in the area.

"We must settle regional disputes and tension through dialogues," adding, "Our mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain paramount."