Water crisis deepens in Chattogram city as drought, algae-contaminated river compound woes

ALGAE GROWING IN STAGNANT WATER

Water released from the Kaptai dam flows swiftly and blocks saltwater in the high tide via the Karnaphuli River from entering the Halda River. Water from Kaptai also enters the Halda River at regular times, reducing the salinity.

The prolonged heat and dearth of rainfall have put immense pressure on the city's water supply and Kaptai Lake. The lake's inadequate water release from the dam led to increased saltwater ingress into the Halda River.

During the dry season, from November to March, if the Kaptai dam does not release enough water, the salinity level in the Halda River rises.

Water levels upstream of Kaptai Lake have been receding since March, with increasing heat causing a further decrease in the water level, creating conditions favourable for algal growth.

The algae that originated in Kaptai Lake has now spread to Karnaphuli River, where it is impeding water purification efforts.

Chattogram WASA issued an emergency public notice on Monday, stating that an insufficient amount of rainfall has led to a significant quantity of water contaminated with algae entering Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Lake and its tributaries.

The filter systems at the Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plants- 1 and 2 in Karnaphuli are being obstructed due to the excessive amount of algae in the extracted river water, Chattogram WASA Chief Engineer Maksud Alam told bdnews24.com.

He also said that they are attempting to reduce the algae by using chemicals.