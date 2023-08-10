General election schedule, app will be released in November, EC Anisur says

The development of the app is in its final stages and the Election Commission plans to unveil it after the general election schedule is announced
The schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls will be announced after the launch of a mobile phone app for election management, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman has said.
To hold the vote in late December or early January, the schedule must be announced in November, allowing around 40-45 days for preparation, he told reporters at his office in Dhaka on Wednesday.
For online nomination submissions, the app will have to be ready before the announcement of the schedule, Anisur said.
The app is almost done and will offer features such as easy online submission of nomination papers, access to voter information, details about parties and candidates, visual symbols, photos, and important polling station data, he said.