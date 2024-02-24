US delegation arrives in Dhaka to 'strengthen ties'

A high-level US delegation has arrived in Bangladesh with the aim of strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The group, consisting of Eileen Laubacher, senior director for South Asia at the US National Security Council, Michael Schiffer, assistant administrator for USAID's Bureau for Asia, and Afreen Akhter, the US State Department's deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, landed in Dhaka on Saturday for a three-day visit.

During their visit, the officials will engage in discussions with the newly elected government following Bangladesh's 12th parliamentary election, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

"The three principals will discuss with the government of Bangladesh ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region."