    US delegation arrives in Dhaka to 'strengthen ties'

    The officials will discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic relations, address mutual challenges, and foster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 08:50 AM

    A high-level US delegation has arrived in Bangladesh with the aim of strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

    The group, consisting of Eileen Laubacher, senior director for South Asia at the US National Security Council, Michael Schiffer, assistant administrator for USAID's Bureau for Asia, and Afreen Akhter, the US State Department's deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, landed in Dhaka on Saturday for a three-day visit.

    During their visit, the officials will engage in discussions with the newly elected government following Bangladesh's 12th parliamentary election, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

    "The three principals will discuss with the government of Bangladesh ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region."

    The officials will also meet with youth activists, civil society leaders, labour organisers, and proponents of a free and uncensored media.

    "The United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights, addressing climate change, advancing regional resilience to transnational threats, and promoting economic reforms," the US embassy said.

    The visit marks the first high-level engagement between the two nations after the Awami League secured its fourth consecutive term in government with a landslide win in the Jan 7 election.

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud was hopeful that the visit would significantly enhance and expand bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the US.

