Couple, their only son identified among 46 dead in Bailey Road fire

A couple and their child have been identified among the 46 killed in the restaurant building fire on Bailey Road in Dhaka, taking the number of named victims to 43.

They are Shahjalal Uddin, 34, his wife Meherunnesa Helali, 24, and their only 3-year-old son Fairuz Kashem Zamira.

Meherunnesa’s father Alam Helali identified the bodies at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s mortuary on Friday night, almost 24 hours after the incident.

He said Shahjalal was an assistant customs officer at Pangaon Inland Container Depot in Keraniganj. The family lived in the Bashundhara Riverview residential area.