Bangladesh embarks on month of mourning with candlelight vigil

On Aug 15, black flags of mourning will be hoisted at half-mast along with the national and party flags at Bangabandhu Bhaban and all Awami League offices across the country.

Wreaths will be laid near the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi at 7 am. Tributes will also be paid to the other martyrs of Aug 15 at Banani Graveyard at 7:45 am.

At 10:30 am, a special prayer service will be held at Bangabandhu's grave in Gopalganj's Tungipara. A delegation of the Awami League, along with leaders of the party's Gopalganj district and Tungipara Upazila units will attend the programme.

Special prayer services will be held in all places of worship, including the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, on Aug 15.