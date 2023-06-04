Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Habiganj

Three people have been killed after a bus ploughed into a CNG autorickshaw in Habiganj's Shayestaganj Upazila.
The incident occurred near a primary school on the Habiganj-Shayestaganj Road around 6 am on Sunday, according to Mohammad Nazmul Haque Kamal, chief of Shayestaganj Police Station.
The victims were identified as 35-year-old Rafiq Mia, the autorickshaw driver, 36-year-old Ziaul Haque and 64-year-old Musa Mia, two passengers on the three-wheeler.
The autorickshaw was heading to Habiganj from Shayestaganj with the two passengers when a Dhaka-bound bus, operated by Mordan Paribahan, collided with it outside Sudiakhla Primary School, said OC Kamal.
"The autorickshaw overturned and three people, including the driver, died on the spot. The bus also fell into a nearby ditch. However, no passenger on the bus was injured."
Informed of the incident, officers from Shayestaganj Police Station recovered the bodies and sent them to Habiganj Sadar Hospital's morgue.