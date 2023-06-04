Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Habiganj

Three people have been killed after a bus ploughed into a CNG autorickshaw in Habiganj's Shayestaganj Upazila.

The incident occurred near a primary school on the Habiganj-Shayestaganj Road around 6 am on Sunday, according to Mohammad Nazmul Haque Kamal, chief of Shayestaganj Police Station.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Rafiq Mia, the autorickshaw driver, 36-year-old Ziaul Haque and 64-year-old Musa Mia, two passengers on the three-wheeler.