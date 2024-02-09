Lives of Bangladeshi children disrupted by conflict at Myanmar border

KIDS FLEE CONFLICT-RIDDEN BORDER

Very few children are attending educational institutions in border areas. In many cases, their parents have already sent them to safety further from the border. Some parents have returned to their homes for essential chores, but are not bringing their children with them.

Nurul Amin, an autorickshaw driver from Tumbru village, said he had sent his three sons and three daughters to Thaingkhali to stay with his sister after the fighting began. The schools attended by two of his kids are open, but he is afraid to send them there.

Solaiman, a local electrician, was riding on Amin’s autorickshaw. He had bought a broiler chicken from Betbunia Bazar for Tk 230 and was taking it home to Tumbru.

Solaiman said the border could be seen from his house. He and his wife had returned home on Wednesday, but did not bring their four children with them.

Solaiman said he was worried about his children, who had been terrified by recent events.

He and his wife could talk through their fear, but his children couldn’t, the electrician noted.

They were staying with their uncle for the time being, he said.

The barbed wire fence of the border passes very close to the road that winds from Betbunia Bazar to Banshbari through Tumbru. The Myanmar BGP camps on the hills can be seen from the road.

One of the camps is quite close to Corridor Pashchimkul village.

“There was a lot of gunfire here on Sunday,” Amin said. “The Mogs [a local term for the BGP] all fled across to this side. The rebels now occupy all the camps on the other side.”

From the road, people could be seen moving about inside the camps. Their wet clothes were set out to dry.

Amin said that all those inside the camps were insurgents who had occupied the outposts after ousting the BGP.

Rumours have spread that junta forces are coming to take back control of the camps. As a result, some locals are returning to their homes, but they are choosing to leave their children with relatives.

BGB personnel were seen stationed in front of Tumbru Government Primary School. A hundred Myanmar border guards who fled to Bangladesh are currently being held at the location. The Bhajabania Government Primary School a few kilometres away is closed. BGB personnel were seen resting there.