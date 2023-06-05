Uncertainty clouds Hajj as pilgrims suffer from visa issues

With Hajj around the corner, pilgrims are facing obstacles due to travel agencies failing to complete their visa applications. In the last 10 days, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has left 6,228 pilgrims behind and cancelled six Hajj flights.
Uncertainty has arisen over whether the stranded pilgrims will be able to make the pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has blamed Hajj agencies for the situation. It sent show cause notices to 90 agencies on Sunday and asked them to reply within three days. The ministry accused them of violating the law by not completing the visa processing applications of the pilgrims within the stipulated time. It has decided to take administrative action against the agencies.
The Hajj agencies have been slowed by their quest to find cheap accommodation in Saudi Arabia, according to Biman. The Saudi authorities are not issuing visas to pilgrims without house rental permits.
However, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh has said that there is no “crisis” regarding visas.
This year, 122,221 people have registered for the Hajj. Of this, nearly 62,000 will be transported by Biman. The remaining passengers will be carried by Saudi airlines Saudia and Flynas. Almost 10 percent of Biman passengers have missed their flights.
The Hajj flights began on the morning of May 21. After two weeks, about 40,000 registered pilgrims are still awaiting their visas, according to the religious affairs ministry.
BIMAN IN TROUBLE
National flag carrier Biman currently operates five daily Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia. The capacity per flight is 419 people.
But due to the visa troubles faced by the pilgrims, Biman is now flying with empty seats. Airline officials are worried about how they will transport the delayed pilgrims to Saudi.
Shafiul Azim, Biman’s new managing director, said that 6,228 pilgrims could not board flights as of Jun 1 due to visa issues. Six dedicated Hajj flights had to be cancelled.
During the Hajj season, the flight schedules are planned in advance by the Saudi authorities. Due to the busy schedule, the dedicated Hajj flights have to drop off pilgrims and return empty from Saudi, with no scope to pick up returning passengers.
Shafiul said that it will be difficult to manage new schedules for the stranded pilgrims.
If the agencies can start sending the pilgrims right away, the problem can still be overcome, he said.
"We had a meeting with the ministry. If the agents start following the rules, then we will be able to fly the pilgrims to Saudi.”
Hajj will be held at the end of June. The last flight of Biman carrying Hajj travellers will land in the Gulf kingdom on Jun 22.
HOUSE RENTAL ISSUES
Airline officials feel that the agencies are not keen on sending pilgrims early to reduce the house rent in Saudi Arabia.
Shafiul said, "Agencies are searching for cheap houses at their convenience. Saudi authorities will not issue visas if the agencies cannot show house rental permits. This is a clear violation of the country's Hajj-Umrah policy."
Asked about the matter, HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim said that the problem is not that serious.
"The Saudi authorities urged us in a letter to quickly process the visa applications of the Hajj pilgrims. We have forwarded the letter to the agencies.”
Claiming that no one's visa will be withheld, Taslim said, “It is an ongoing process. The flights began and our visa processing also started later. For someone whose flight is 15 days away, his visa may get issued a day or two later.”
“Agencies like to keep a little time on their hands because nothing can be done if someone suddenly falls ill.”
State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan said the visa issue is "about 5-6 days old". He ruled out the possibility of pilgrims being denied visas.