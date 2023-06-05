Uncertainty clouds Hajj as pilgrims suffer from visa issues

With Hajj around the corner, pilgrims are facing obstacles due to travel agencies failing to complete their visa applications. In the last 10 days, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has left 6,228 pilgrims behind and cancelled six Hajj flights.

Uncertainty has arisen over whether the stranded pilgrims will be able to make the pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has blamed Hajj agencies for the situation. It sent show cause notices to 90 agencies on Sunday and asked them to reply within three days. The ministry accused them of violating the law by not completing the visa processing applications of the pilgrims within the stipulated time. It has decided to take administrative action against the agencies.