    Foreign Minister Mahmud heads to Delhi on Feb 7

    He will make the trip at the invitation of India’s Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 01:48 PM

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will fly to India for his first bilateral visit.

    The new foreign minister will depart for New Delhi on Feb 7.

    “I am going to New Delhi on Feb 7 at the invitation of Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar,” Mahmud told the media on Thursday.

    Mahmud, who served as the minister for information in the previous cabinet, took charge of the foreign ministry after the 12th parliamentary polls.

    His first trip abroad as foreign minister will be to the Ugandan capital of Kampala to attend a summit of the multilateral forum Non-Aligned Movement, or NAM.

    The foreign minister’s flight was to depart for Uganda on Wednesday night, but was cancelled due to fog. The flight is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Thursday night.

    In response to a question, Mahmud said he was to meet Jaishankar on the sidelines of the NAM summit on Wednesday, but the meeting was re-scheduled due to the flight cancellation.

