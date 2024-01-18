Foreign Minister Mahmud heads to Delhi on Feb 7

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will fly to India for his first bilateral visit.

The new foreign minister will depart for New Delhi on Feb 7.

“I am going to New Delhi on Feb 7 at the invitation of Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar,” Mahmud told the media on Thursday.

Mahmud, who served as the minister for information in the previous cabinet, took charge of the foreign ministry after the 12th parliamentary polls.