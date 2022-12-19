11-year-old Shaon went to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup win. He was hit by a motorcycle and died

A child taking part in a procession celebrating Argentina’s win in the World Cup in Cumilla has died after being hit by a motorcycle.
The motorcycle driver was also injured in the accident that occurred around 12:30 am on Monday on the Cumilla-Noakhali Highway near East Bataria in Monohorganj Upazila, said SI Faruk Hossain of Laksam Crossing Highway Police Station.
The child, 11-year-old Mohammad Shaon, was a native of East Bataria and a student in grade five at Khila Govt Primary School.
Motorcyclist Antor was also injured and has been admitted to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Shaon was watching the final match of the football World Cup between Argentina and France along with a group of young men, said Monir Hossain, general secretary of Khila Bazar Parichalona Committee.
After Argentina won the World Cup, Shaon joined a procession led by supporters to celebrate the victory.
The procession was marching along the Cumilla-Noakhali Highway and approached Khila Bazar when a motorcycle hit Shaon. He fell to the ground and was killed immediately.
The authorities will take legal steps over the incident, said SI Faruk.