    Police detain mother after 8-year-old son calls 999 for help

    The child called the national helpline to complain that his mother often beats him up after quarrelling with his father

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2023, 05:54 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 05:54 PM

    Police have detained a woman upon receiving a call on the 999 national helpline from her 8-year-old son who complained that she often beats him up after quarrelling with his father.

    Mohammad Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station, said they rescued the boy from his home on the 60 Feet road and detained the 30-year-old mother after talking to him on Friday evening.

    The child, a first grader of a local school, said his father had advised him to call tel:999 and seek help if he faces any problem.

    The law enforcers called the relatives of the child to the police station.

    “It’s not safe for the child to stay with his mother. We’ll take necessary steps after talking to his relatives,” Mohsin said.

    “If no solution can be reached. The mother will be sent to court. We’ll take steps following the court’s orders.”

