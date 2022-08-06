Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins Dhaka tour

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has begun his scheduled two-day Dhaka visit as part of his multi-legged trips to South and South East Asian nations, including Cambodia and Mongolia.
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque welcomed him at Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Wang Yi is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.
Wang Yi is visiting Dhaka amid heightened tension over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war, and foreign relations experts believe Beijing and Dhaka should both focus on tackling the situation during the Chinese foreign minister’s tour.
Yi visited Dhaka for the last time in November 2017, a year after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s high-profile state visit to Bangladesh.
On Friday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Dhaka expects to sign five to seven memoranda of understanding and agreements during Wang Yi’s visit.
These may include the handover of the Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on the Kocha river in Pirojpur. China has funded the three-kilometre bridge linking Pirojpur with Khulna.
The two countries may also sign a deal on the funding of a project on disaster management.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen confirmed that Bangladesh is not seeking any new loans from China this time.
“Rather, we [Bangladesh government] would like to have further discussions on the progress of the MoUs and agreements signed during the Chinese premier’s 2016 visit,” he said.
On the eve of the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “We hope the visit will provide an opportunity to further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the relationship to a new level.”
The top Chinese diplomat is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Sunday afternoon for Mongolia, Bangladesh foreign ministry sources confirmed.