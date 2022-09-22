SAFF champion says money was stolen from luggage at Dhaka airport

Allegations have surfaced that members of the SAFF Championship-winning Bangladesh women's football team have had their luggage broken into and money stolen at the Dhaka airport after their return from Nepal. Airport authorities say they are investigating the matter.

Footballer Shamsunnahar told several media outlets that money, including US dollars, worth around Tk 250,000 was stolen from her bag. The locks on the luggage of several other footballers were broken.

The team says the theft may have occurred at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.