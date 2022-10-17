Hasina calls on the world to stop making weapons and finance global food production

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the international community to stop war and waste of food highlighting how a fraction of what is spent on weapons manufacturing can end world hunger.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Food Conference 2022 on Monday, Hasina said the Ukraine-Russia war is taking place at a time when countries in Africa, South Asia and the Middle East are struggling with droughts in the post-pandemic world.

“Estimates indicate more than 800 million people or 10 percent of the world’s population regularly go to bed hungry. Things have now become worse with the Ukraine war, and subsequent sanctions and counter-sanctions, which have disrupted global food supplies and raised the cost of food,” Hasina said.