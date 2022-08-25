    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s leftist alliance begins hartal over record fuel price hike

    The alliance brought out processions to enforce a nationwide hartal from 6 am to 12 pm, but traffic ran relatively unhindered

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 25 August 2022, 02:17 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 02:17 AM

    The Left Democratic Alliance has brought out processions in parts of Dhaka to begin a hartal over a record hike in fuel prices that increased transport fares as a ripple effect.

    The alliance is enforcing a nationwide hartal from 6 am to 12 pm on Thursday.

    The protesters brought out small processions starting at 6 am, but did not disrupt traffic, he said.

    Police arrested four activists of the leftist alliance for vandalising a minibus at the Paltan intersection around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, said Md Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan Model Police Station.

    The four arrestees were detained at the police station and the authorities were yet to make a decision about them.

    The public transport was running unhindered on Thursday morning. Private cars moved normally through Shahbagh as well.

    Police tightened security at the Palashi intersection and Shahbagh.

    A group of 25 to 30 people supporting the hartal marched from the Dhaka University campus to Aziz Super Market via Shahbagh, a popular square for student protests.

    As the war in Ukraine made oil more expensive in the international market, Bangladesh responded by raising fuel prices as much as 52 percent to meet the additional costs. The government shut power generation using diesel and introduced rolling power outages to conserve power. The authorities also increased bus fares by as much as 22 percent.

    RELATED STORIES
    High Court surprised by provision of permission to arrest public servants in Bangladesh
    HC surprised by provision of permission to arrest govt officials
    The court will deliver a verdict Thursday on the issue of requiring permission from higher authorities to detain them, but such order was ignored before
    Fire guts warehouse of electronic goods in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar
    Fire guts warehouse in Bijoynagar
    Thirteen units of firefighters douse the fire after two hours
    Authorities block alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur amid eviction drive
    Authorities block alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur
    The government is evicting the residents from its land to set up a prison, sports facility, stadium, mosque and safari park
    HC orders 11 with ties to People's Leasing loan scam to surrender passports
    People's Leasing scam: HC orders 11 to surrender passports
    They include the two daughters of PLFSL director Khabir Uddin, who were arrested while trying to flee the country, according to the RAB

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher