The Left Democratic Alliance has brought out processions in parts of Dhaka to begin a hartal over a record hike in fuel prices that increased transport fares as a ripple effect.

The alliance is enforcing a nationwide hartal from 6 am to 12 pm on Thursday.

The protesters brought out small processions starting at 6 am, but did not disrupt traffic, he said.

Police arrested four activists of the leftist alliance for vandalising a minibus at the Paltan intersection around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, said Md Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan Model Police Station.