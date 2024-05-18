Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 18, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

How might a US-Saudi civil nuclear deal work?

The Saudi crown prince has long said that if Iran developed a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would follow suit

How might a US-Saudi civil nuclear deal work?
US White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters

Published : 18 May 2024, 07:19 PM

Updated : 18 May 2024, 07:19 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed
Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed
Xavi says he still has Barca's trust
Xavi says he still has Barca's trust
Pandya's form mirrors Mumbai woes
Pandya's form mirrors Mumbai woes
Man City's Foden voted Premier League player of the season
Man City's Foden voted Premier League player of the season
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More