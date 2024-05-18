Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed

Two candidates withdraw from the race on the final day

The Awami League’s Md Nayeb Ali Joarder has been elected MP unopposed in the by-election to Jhenaidah-1 seat with the two remaining candidates pulling out of the race.

Nayeb was declared winner unofficially after Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan’s Md Abdul Alim Nizami and independent candidate Md Nazrul Islam withdrew nomination on the final day for withdrawal on Saturday, said District Election Officer Md Mokhlesur Rahman.

Nazrul, a vice-president of Jhenaidah District Awami League, said he willingly withdrew nomination, not under pressure.

“I am respectful of party decisions,” he said.

Independent candidate Munia Arefin’s candidacy had earlier been caancelled during scrutiny of the papers.

The Election Commission scheduled the voting for Jun 5 after freedom fighter Abdul Hye, the MP from the seat, had died under hospital care in Singapore on Mar 16. Hye was the president of the ruling party’s Jhenaidah District unit.

Nazrul had contested the Jan 7 nation election as an independent against Hye, but lost.