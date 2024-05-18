Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 18, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed

Two candidates withdraw from the race on the final day

AL’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 unopposed

Jhenaidah Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 18 May 2024, 07:42 PM

Updated : 18 May 2024, 07:42 PM

Related Stories
Hasina defends power plant capacity charge
Hasina defends power plant capacity charge
Muted end to 1st phase of Upazila polls
Muted end to 1st phase of Upazila polls
Veteran leftist leader Rono Bhai dies
Veteran leftist leader Rono Bhai dies
Voter turnout 36.1% in first phase of Upazila polls
Voter turnout 36.1% in first phase of Upazila polls
Read More
How might a US-Saudi civil nuclear deal work?
How might a US-Saudi civil nuclear deal work?
Xavi says he still has Barca's trust
Xavi says he still has Barca's trust
Pandya's form mirrors Mumbai woes
Pandya's form mirrors Mumbai woes
Man City's Foden voted Premier League player of the season
Man City's Foden voted Premier League player of the season
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More