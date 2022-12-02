    বাংলা

    Ex-Moheshkhali mayor among six sentenced to life in prison for a 1990 murder

    The victim, a member of Cox’s Bazar district council, was shot dead 32 and a half years ago

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 06:35 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 06:35 PM

    A Cox's Bazar court has sentenced six people, including a former mayor of Moheshkhali Minicipality, for the murder of a member of the local district council 32 and a half years ago. 

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdullah Al Mamun also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 each in the verdict delivered on Thursday, according to Cox’s Bazar Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam. 

    The convicts are former mayor of Moheshkhali Municipality Sarwar Azam, his brothers Moulvi Zahir Uddin and Nasir Uddin, former Upazila council chairman Shamsul Alam, lawyer Hamidul Haque and Sadhan Das. 

    Apart from Sadhan Das, five others were present in court when the verdict was pronounced. 

    The judge acquitted 20 others accused in the case. 

    The victim, Khairul Amin, 28, was shot dead in Moheshkhali's Gorakghata Bazar on Apr 9, 1990, Faridul said citing the case dossier. Khairul’s elder brother Mahmudul Karim Sikder filed a murder case against 25 people. 

    The Criminal Investigation Department of police pressed formal charges against 26 people, including 25 named in the case the same year. The court framed the charges against the accused in 2003. 

    The court set the verdict date after both sides wrapped up arguments in 2021 and the court in May this year set the verdict date. 

    Seven of the 26 accused died during the trial while two were absconding.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dentist arrested in Dhaka over suspected militant link
    Dentist arrested in Dhaka over suspected militant link
    Abul Kashem Alfi is a follower of Jasim Uddin Rahmani, chief of the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team, says ATU
    Supreme Court stays verdict against cheque dishonour cases for due bank loans
    SC stays verdict against cheque dishonour cases
    The High Court issued the verdict saying banks cannot file cases of dishonoured cheque for due loans
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 12 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,036,597 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,433
    Police find 5-year-old Alina’s severed head wrapped in a packet
    5-year-old’s severed head found wrapped in a packet
    The five-year-old child was killed after being abducted for ransom in Chattogram

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher