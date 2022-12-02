Ex-Moheshkhali mayor among six sentenced to life in prison for a 1990 murder

A Cox's Bazar court has sentenced six people, including a former mayor of Moheshkhali Minicipality, for the murder of a member of the local district council 32 and a half years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdullah Al Mamun also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 each in the verdict delivered on Thursday, according to Cox’s Bazar Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.

The convicts are former mayor of Moheshkhali Municipality Sarwar Azam, his brothers Moulvi Zahir Uddin and Nasir Uddin, former Upazila council chairman Shamsul Alam, lawyer Hamidul Haque and Sadhan Das.

Apart from Sadhan Das, five others were present in court when the verdict was pronounced.