Foul smell ruins atmosphere of Hatirjheel, a top Dhaka hangout spot

Hatirjheel is among the top hangout destinations in Dhaka, but recently the stench from the lake water, laced with sewage and waste from the Karwan Bazar fish market, is enough to ruin someone’s day out.

The wastewater is supposed to flow to the water treatment plant through the sewers, but that hasn’t been happening. Sewage finds its way to the lake through the storm sewers of the city corporation and Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority.

RAJUK, the development authority for the capital, says the pollution is so high that a machine set up to refine the water of the lake is not functioning properly. The smell is bothering residents living nearby and those who cross Hatirjheel by boat.

The water is green and cleaner in Rampura, Gulshan and Mahanagar Project. But it is dark and smells foul in Madhubagh, FDC, Dilu Road and Sonargaon Hotel.

Akram Hossain of Biam Goli in Eskaton runs a makeshift shop in the area where the demolished BGMEA Bhaban was situated. The stench persists throughout the year, he said.

“Rain improves the situation, but it hasn’t rained too much this year. So, the water smells fouler.”

Ahmed Hossain, a resident of Badda whose office is in Karwan Bazar, commutes by boat across the lake. “The journey takes less time and is no hassle. But the horrific smell makes my stomach turn.”

WHY DOES THE WATER SMELL BAD?

The rainwater in Dhaka first flows into the city corporation's drain, then to the river, canal or lake through the drainage channel of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewage Authority or WASA.