    বাংলা

    Kishoreganj’s Pagla Mosque unveiled a record amount of donations. How much was it?

    The famous mosque received a record amount in donations over the past four months, with the cash filling up 27 sacks

    Kishoreganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2024, 03:51 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 03:51 AM

    The nine donation boxes at the Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj have collected Tk 77,867,537 in cash – a new record. The massive intake filled up 27 sacks at the mosque.

    The donation boxes also held foreign currency and gold jewellery, the value of which had yet to be estimated, said Shawkat Hossain, an administrative official at the mosque.

    The boxes were last opened on Dec 9, 2023. A total of Tk 63,251,423 had been inside – a record for the time.

    The boxes at the mosque were opened at 7:30am on Saturday in the presence of Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner and Pagla Mosque Committee President Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad and Kishoreganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Russell Sheikh.

    Later, 70 bank officers-employees, 34 teachers and 102 students of the Pagla Mosque and Madrasa started counting money under the supervision of six executive magistrates, including Additional District Magistrate Kazi Mahua Momtaz. It took 14 hours to finish counting the money.

    The three-storey Pagla mosque, with its high minarets and three domes is one of the historic religious buildings in Kishoreganj. This mosque covers about four acres in the Harua area on the banks of the Narsunda River at the western end of the district town. Thousands can pray together at the location with separate arrangements for women.

    There are two different legends regarding the naming of the mosque.

    One story says that around 500 years ago, Dewan Zilkadar Khan, one of the twelve chieftains under Isa Khan, became engrossed in spiritual pursuits on the banks of the river at the location. Khan is popularly known as 'Jil Qadr Pagla' and later, when a mosque was built there, it came to be known as 'Pagla Masjid'.

    Another popular legend says that a childless begum of the then Haiwatnagar zamindar family of Kishoreganj was known as 'Pagla Bibi'. The Dewanbari begum saw the mosque in a dream and had it built on the banks of the Narsunda, which is why it came to be known as 'Pagla Bibir Mosque'.

    Many people in the greater Mymensingh region believe that vows or donations to the mosque will lead to their wishes being granted. That is why many donate cash, jewelry, even livestock like cows, goats and poultry to the mosque. Sometimes, donors include people of other religions.

    The donation boxes at the mosque are opened every four months. The massive donations, unveiled in the presence of the local administration, regularly make headlines.

    The mosque’s income goes to providing various services or paying for the medical treatment of those with difficult illnesses.

    RELATED STORIES
    Donations made to the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj over a period of four months and 10 days were counted on Saturday, Apr 20, 2024. The nine donation boxes contained 27 sacks of cash, foreign currency, and gold jewellery.
    April 20, 2024
    News in photos: 20 April
    ‘Won’t let KNF go unchallenged’: Bangladesh minister issues stark warning to separatists
    Won’t let KNF go unchallenged: home minister
    He says the authorities will investigate if there are any backers of the group
    Home minister to visit Bandarban Saturday after bank robberies, gunfight
    Home minister to visit Bandarban Saturday
    Bank robberies and gunfight have rocked Ruma and Thanchi
    Home Minister Kamal announces crackdown on KNF over bank heists in the hills
    Govt announces KNF crackdown over bank heists
    Measures will be taken to firmly quell Kuki-Chin following instructions from the prime minister, the home minister says

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp