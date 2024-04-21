Kishoreganj’s Pagla Mosque unveiled a record amount of donations. How much was it?

The nine donation boxes at the Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj have collected Tk 77,867,537 in cash – a new record. The massive intake filled up 27 sacks at the mosque.

The donation boxes also held foreign currency and gold jewellery, the value of which had yet to be estimated, said Shawkat Hossain, an administrative official at the mosque.

The boxes were last opened on Dec 9, 2023. A total of Tk 63,251,423 had been inside – a record for the time.

The boxes at the mosque were opened at 7:30am on Saturday in the presence of Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner and Pagla Mosque Committee President Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad and Kishoreganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Russell Sheikh.