I lost my mother to dengue, let us work so that no one else dies: health minister

Experts are concerned about another possible wave of deadly dengue infections throughout 2024

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has called for greater awareness to prevent dengue, saying he knows the pain of losing a loved one to the disease caused by mere mosquito bites because his mother died from the illness.

“My mother died after suffering from dengue fever for two days. I know the pain and have thoughts about the disease. Let no one else die from the disease,” Sen said at an event organised by BRAC and UHC Forum at Dhaka’s CIRDAP auditorium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh experienced its worst dengue outbreak in 2023, with the highest numbers of 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths recorded by the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 2,232 patients have been hospitalised with the disease this year until Monday while the death toll has increased to 27.

In the discussion over preparedness to tackle dengue, the health minister said all should work together and give special attention to the prevention of the disease.

“Prevention is better than cure for any disease. We will be able to successfully prevent dengue only if we work together to raise awareness about the disease.”

Sen lauded the innovation of a dengue testing kit in Bangladesh, urging the Directorate General of Drug Administration to approve it.

He also called on the local government ministry, city corporations and citizens to work to control mosquitoes.