    US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

    Regulators say there is no evidence that the milk poses a danger or that a live virus is present

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 01:13 PM

    About one in five samples of commercial milk in the US tested positive for traces of bird flu in a national survey, with a greater proportion coming from areas with infected herds, the US Food and Drug Administration said.

    There is no evidence that the milk poses a danger or that a live virus is present, regulator have said.

    The FDA said late Thursday that additional testing is required to determine whether the intact pathogen is still present and if it remains infectious.

