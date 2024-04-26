US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

There are confirmed cases of bird flu in dairy cattle in eight US states, according to the US Department of Agriculture
About one in five samples of commercial milk in the US tested positive for traces of bird flu in a national survey, with a greater proportion coming from areas with infected herds, the US Food and Drug Administration said.
There is no evidence that the milk poses a danger or that a live virus is present, regulator have said.
The FDA said late Thursday that additional testing is required to determine whether the intact pathogen is still present and if it remains infectious.