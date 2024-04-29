‘It is really an emergency time’, Prof ABM Abdullah says about school closure amid heatwave

To learn how to beat the heat, ‘Inside Out’ speaks to Dr ABM Abdullah, a prominent physician and emeritus professor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University

The intense heatwave sweeping over Bangladesh is a “real emergency” because of the health risks it has brought with it, Professor ABM Abdullah has said, advising people to avoid working outdoors.

The prominent physician and emeritus professor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University spoke to bdnews24.com in the latest episode of ‘Inside Out’.

He believes children are the most vulnerable to the extreme heat, and so the government took the right decision to close the schools for a week, or even more.

The programme has been aired on bdnews24.com’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Prof Abdullah reminded people of the measures to tackle life-threatening heat.

Any person not taking sufficient rest or not drinking enough water while outdoors working or travelling faces the danger of suffering a heatstroke, he said.





SCHOOL CLOSURE

It has been the 29th day since the heatwave began, shattering previous records and showing no sign of letting up.

Bangladesh kept the schools closed throughout last week after Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh holidays.

After the reopening on Sunday despite the heatwave, deaths of teachers over extreme heat were reported. Many children also fell ill.

But some argue the long closure may harm the children’s lessons, triggering a debate over the matter.

Although data showed average temperatures have exceeded expected levels, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel said temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius are nothing new in Bangladesh.

“All the organisations are open, so why should schools remain closed?” he wonders.

Still, the institutions in five districts will remain closed again on Monday as per an education ministry order issued in the evening.

Primary schools will remain open in the morning with cautionary measures, such as suspension of assembly and outdoor activities.

“The thing is, the temperature is so high. Every parent is going to school with their children. Really it is dangerous. Because children, they will run, they will work, they will go outside,” Prof Abdullah said.

He also pointed out the dangers of children eating unhealthy food or drinking contaminated fluids from street shops

“I think the government has taken the right decision. They have closed for one week, and their schools are going to be open tomorrow,” he said.

If the situation becomes worse, maybe it will be better to close the schools for sometime, Prof Abdullah said, noting that many parents are not sending their children to school even after the reopening.

“So, the government should make a decision about what they will do. They should consider the situation, or whether they should extend the holidays. It depends on the temperature. And if the situation improves, if there is rain and cooler temperatures, then open the schools. Otherwise, probably they can extend the vacation a few days more.”

But it appears that Bangladesh is going to continue experiencing such weather in the future. So, bdnews24.com asked if Prof Abdullah thinks it is necessary to get children used to studying in these temperatures, so that they do not face as much academic disruption.

The physician said the closure is temporary.

“It is not that all the time it will be closed. Because sometimes, it is really an emergency time,” he said.

Some children are still going to private coaching centres or taking up online lessons, Prof Abdullah said. “But this is for temporary, for the time being actually. And we will see, we will observe the situation, whether it is becoming worse or improving.”



HEATSTROKE

Prof Abdullah pointed out heatstroke as a “dangerous problem” during heatwaves.

“If anyone, may be a labourer, may be someone working in the field or working in the road, also in transport, whatever it is, any person who is working for long time in a hot environment and also maybe not taking rest under the shed or not drinking sufficient water, their temperature regulatory centre will fail,” he said.

He said sweat cools down the body to some extent, but if sweating stops while in a hot environment, there is no way for the body to lose the heat.

“At that stage, initially, maybe there will be heat cramp, heat exhaustion. The person may feel weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea. At some time, they became unconscious. And that is called heatstroke,” the physician said.

“That is a dangerous thing. It is a medical emergency. If it is not treated timely or properly, the person may die.”

Prof Abdullah has reports of at least 33 deaths caused by heatstroke this summer, mostly in areas with a lack of health facilities.

Such patients need immediate hospitalisation, even may need intensive care, he said. “So, if it is not treated properly, the patient will die.”

Dehydration is another problem that may occur during a heatwave, the doctor pointed out.

“There is a loss of fluid. And with the loss of fluid, there is a loss of salt. As a result, blood pressure falls, the pulse becomes very weak. There will be no energy output, weakness, dizziness, giddiness, like that.”



The other problem during the heatwave is people drinking contaminated water or juice from street shops, which may cause diarrhoea or Hepatitis A and B.

People also tend to eat very cold water or ice-cold water that may bring cold-related diseases such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, sinusitis. “Many children, even the elderly are suffering from pneumonia and respiratory infection.”

People who must work outdoors should finish the work in the morning or afternoon when the temperature goes down a bit, he said.

They should also use an umbrella or a hat, and loose and light-coloured clothings.