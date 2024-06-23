Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

A high boot saw Ecuador captain Enner Valencia sent off in the 22nd minute

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America
Jun 22, 2024; Santa Clara, CA: Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera (center) heads the ball against Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo (23) and defender Piero Hincapie (3) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

>> Reuters

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM

Related Stories
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Read More
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More