'Tyranny of brokers' overwhelms Cumilla Medical Hospital, hinders patient care

"Brokers are regularly apprehended and the situation is better than before”, the hospital director claims

Patients and their families at Cumilla Medical College Hospital regularly fall victim to the exploitation of brokers.

For years these victims have complained that the hospital, known as the 'main beacon of health' in Cumilla and its surrounding districts, does not provide proper service.

According to patients and their relatives, despite the advanced medical facilities, they still face difficulties getting adequate care at the hospital.

Concerns have been raised, particularly about the exploitation by brokers around the hospital premises.

Allegations persist that despite efforts, brokers in the emergency department, outpatient department and casualty ward still enjoy a high degree of influence.

It is alleged that the brokers also affect the operation theatre of the casualty ward.

Patients from the emergency and casualty wards are often directed to private clinics and hospitals by brokers, to which they are obligated to pay hefty sums of money, apart from being billed for advanced medical examinations and treatments.

According to this investigation, brokers often conduct the cutting and stitching of patients in the casualty ward.

Moreover, relatives allege that antibiotics are prescribed in patients' records without the seals or signatures of the doctor.

Monirul Islam, from Neora-Saidpur in Cumilla city, said:

"On May 25, I took my son-in-law Jahangir Alam to the hospital's casualty ward. Three people were working there without proper attire or identification, handling all the tasks, including bandaging."

Monirul added, "After the bandaging, two female doctors wrote prescriptions on plain paper, mentioning four medicines, including antibiotics. However, they refused to stamp or sign it."

The official in charge of the casualty ward, Md Ibrahim, said, "The three workers that day were outsourced. They have become skilled over time while working.”

“They've been warned against operating without proper identification and attire."

Meanwhile, about 50 private clinics and pathology labs have developed around this government hospital in the past few years.

According to the investigation, the brokers roam the different branches of the hospital every day, giving 'special facilities' to the employees of the hospital.

When doctors recommend tests, these brokers lure patients to known clinics and pathology labs, promising better treatment.

Reports from these facilities often bear the names and signatures of doctors who never actually visit them.

A recent inspection revealed that over 50 brokers, hired by various clinics and pathology labs, are stationed at multiple points from the main gate to the emergency, outpatient, and casualty wards.

Inside the emergency department alone, there are at least 15 brokers.

In addition to the emergency department, each room in the outpatient department has a broker inside and another standing outside.

Allegations have been made that Senior Staff Nurse Dulal Chandra Sutradhar maintains close ties with several brokers in the emergency department.

Patients and their relatives at Cumilla Medical College Hospital report that despite the availability of all necessary services, brokers often prevent them from receiving treatment, redirecting them to costly private clinics instead.

Additionally, when rural patients seek quality care, they are often misled into admitting themselves to private hospitals, leading to ‘financial distress’.

Sutradhar completely denies any association or affiliation with the brokers and their alleged familiarity.

Hospital Director Sheikh Fazle Rabbi acknowledges the persistent issue of brokers in the hospital but states that the current situation is better than before.

He mentions that regular operations are conducted by executive magistrates to apprehend brokers, with frequent arrests occurring every few days.

The director mentions an ongoing campaign against brokers, stating, "We want patients to receive all here services directly. Therefore, I advise patients to stay cautious and not fall into the trap of brokers."

Speaking about the Casualty Department, he said, "Recently, we received an allegation. Currently, no staff can work there without proper ID and attire. We're ensuring strict compliance, aiming to make the hospital broker-free soon."

The authorities have stated that the 500-bed hospital sees an average of 1,100 patients per day.